PDP leader’s guard shot dead outside a mosque in Anantnag

A security guard of senior PDP leader, a cousin of Peoples Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti, was shot dead in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Friday, police said.

Farooq Ahmad Reshi, a personal security officer (PSO) of Mehbooba’s cousin Sajjad Mufti was gunned down outside a mosque in Bijbehara and his weapon taken away. He was waiting outside as Sajjad Mufti offered prayers inside the mosque.

This is second such incident in the violence-torn district of the state. On July 15, a policeman guarding a National Conference (NC) leader was killed when suspected militants opened fire in Hillar area of Anantnag district.

Riyaz Ahmad, a PSO of Syed Tawqeer Shah, was attacked when the leader was on a tour of the area to meet his party’s supporters.

“The leader was inside some resident’s house when gunmen opened fire on the policemen outside the premises,” said an official at Anantnag’s police control room.

