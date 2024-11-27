IIT-Delhi PhD scholar dies after Harappan excavation pit collapses in Lothal

AHMEDABAD: A 23-year-old research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi, died when a trench collapsed during a research excavation at Lothal, one of India’s most important Harappan archaeological sites, police said on Wednesday. Lothal rescue operations: Yama Dixit, who has been admitted to hospital with injuries, is an assistant professor at IIT-Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences. (Videograb)

Surabhi Verma, a PhD student, at IIT-Delhi died on the spot. Her research supervisor, Yama Dixit, an assistant professor at IIT-Delhi’s Centre for Atmospheric Sciences known for her work on paleoclimatic reconstruction, sustained injuries in the incident and is receiving treatment at Apollo Hospital, they added.

Ahmedabad (Rural) superintendent of police Om Prakash Jat said the team had been conducting research at various archaeological sites across the country. “They were carrying out paleoclimatic studies at Lothal for the past two days with support from IIT Gandhinagar,” the police officer told HT.

“The accident took place at around 11 am when they were collecting samples from a pit they had dug. The area was marshy, and the pit suddenly collapsed, burying one researcher who died on the spot,” Jat said. He added that Prof Dixit, who was also in the pit at the time, and a researcher who was standing outside, were rescued by the police.

The team from Delhi, accompanied by students, had excavated a 15-foot trench using a JCB machine before entering it to collect samples for their climate change research.

Prof Dixit’s team has been studying ancient climate patterns through sedimentary evidence, work that has contributed significantly to understanding historical climate impacts on early civilizations.

Four fire brigade vehicles and 15 personnel from Dholka and Ahmedabad were deployed for rescue operations.

Lothal in Gujarat’s Bhāl region is one of the most significant archaeological sites of the Indus Valley Civilization. Dating back to 2200 BCE, it was a vital maritime trade centre featuring the world’s earliest known dock. The site has provided insights into ancient urban planning, architecture, and trade systems through its well-preserved structures, including a unique dockyard, warehouses, and sophisticated drainage systems.