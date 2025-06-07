Philippines to offer visa-free entry to Indians from June 8

The Philippines said on Saturday that Indian nationals will be allowed to enter the country without a visa for tourism purposes beginning June 8. A security guard stands near passenger jets at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International aiport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)

The visa-free arrangement is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals from India, which rose 12% in 2024 to nearly 80,000, according to data from the Department of Tourism.

Despite the growth, Indian arrivals to the Philippines remain a small portion of the over five million who travelled to Southeast Asia last year.

Under the visa-free policy, Indian nationals can enter the Philippines without a visa for up to 14 days. Those holding valid visas or residence permits from the United States, Australia, Canada, Schengen countries, Singapore, or the United Kingdom can stay in the Philippines visa-free for up to 30 days.