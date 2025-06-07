Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Philippines to offer visa-free entry to Indians from June 8

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2025 10:39 PM IST

The visa-free arrangement is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals from India, which rose 12% in 2024 to nearly 80,000.

The Philippines said on Saturday that Indian nationals will be allowed to enter the country without a visa for tourism purposes beginning June 8.

A security guard stands near passenger jets at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International aiport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)
A security guard stands near passenger jets at Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International aiport in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines.(REUTERS)

The visa-free arrangement is aimed at boosting tourism arrivals from India, which rose 12% in 2024 to nearly 80,000, according to data from the Department of Tourism.

Despite the growth, Indian arrivals to the Philippines remain a small portion of the over five million who travelled to Southeast Asia last year.

Under the visa-free policy, Indian nationals can enter the Philippines without a visa for up to 14 days. Those holding valid visas or residence permits from the United States, Australia, Canada, Schengen countries, Singapore, or the United Kingdom can stay in the Philippines visa-free for up to 30 days.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Philippines to offer visa-free entry to Indians from June 8
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 07, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On