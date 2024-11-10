India's Pinaka rocket system interests French Army, being evaluated for use

In a significant boost to India’s "Make in India" initiative, a top French Army officer revealed that they are evaluating India's indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) system for potential use by their armed forces. The announcement comes as both nations continue to deepen their strategic and defence ties. Pinaka extended range rockets during testing at the Pokhran firing range.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by Indian companies like Solar Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Tata, and Ordnance Factory Board, the Pinaka system has already gained export success with orders from Armenia and interest from other countries.

Range, Speed, and Capability

The Pinaka system's capability to hit targets at 75 kilometers and beyond, combined with its multiple variants, makes it an attractive option for the French Army. Brigadier General Richou highlighted India's reputation as a leading weapons producer, stating that the country is among the highest countries offering such systems

Speaking to ANI during his visit to India, Brigadier General Richou emphasized that the French military is keen on acquiring a system with the range and precision offered by Pinaka. "We are evaluating the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system because we need a system like that. We are evaluating it among the other systems offered by the highest countries offering such systems. India is among the highest countries producing weapons," he said.

The French officer, who is in India for high-level discussions, also underscored the importance of the growing bilateral relationship, describing it as much more than just a business transaction. “This is much more than a business partnership, this is cooperation, and this is a common future together," Brigadier General Richou added.

What is the Pinaka Rocket System?

The Pinaka MBRL has gained prominence on the global stage. The system is capable of striking targets up to 75 kilometers and has multiple variants, making it a versatile and powerful tool for modern artillery operations. Its success has already extended beyond India's borders, with countries like Armenia placing orders, and many others expressing interest in acquiring the system.

The French evaluation of Pinaka comes in the wake of earlier discussions between Indian and French military leaders. The system was notably one of the key topics during a high-level visit by India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, earlier this year.

India has also ramped up its efforts to boost indigenous defence exports, with the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi tripling the country’s defence exports since 2014. The Pinaka MBRL, along with other advanced systems, plays a central role in this push to establish India as a major player in the global arms market.