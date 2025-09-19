Plea in SC seeks full disclosure of data on AI crash, probe

Non-profit Safety Matters Foundation on Thursday filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking full disclosure of the data pertaining to the crash of Air India Flight 171 on June 12 in Ahmedabad, and a court-monitored probe by an independent investigator. Wreckage of the crashed Air India plane, which crashed into a medical hostel and its canteen complex moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, being lifted through a crane, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

The organisation’s petition, which is yet to be heard, claimed that the preliminary report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on July 12 violates the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, that requires full disclosure of all factual data.

The foundation, through its founder –– Amit Singh, a pilot who has flown over 17,000 hours on Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 –– pointed out that the report contains selective disclosures, such as paraphrased references to cockpit voice recordings without timestamps, full transcripts, or corroborative context.

The preliminary report appeared to clear both the aircraft manufacturer Boeing and the engine maker GE of any technical lapse, saying that the fuel switches of both engines moved to off position after take-off (resulting in the crash), and reproduced a fragment of the conversation between the two pilots with one asking the other why he had moved the switches to off position, and the other responding that he had not. It later turned out that co-pilot Clive Kunder was the one who asked the question to Captain Sumeet Sabharwal. Several media reports since have blamed the pilots and attributed various motives to them.

The petition cited conflict of interest as another ground to doubt the credibility of the report as three out of the five members of the investigating team belong to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Air Safety – Western Region. According to the petitioner, DGCA, being the regulatory authority responsible for certifying the aircraft, overseeing its airworthiness, and monitoring operator compliance, is itself subject to scrutiny in this case.

The petition filed through advocate Pranav Sachdeva sought all basic factual data pertaining to the accident to be made public, which includes the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) output, the full Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) transcript with timestamps, and all recorded fault messages and technical advisories relating to the aircraft in question.

It further sought for appointment of an independent investigator of sufficient qualification and standing to conduct the probe under supervision and control of the top court to oversee and monitor the ongoing investigation.

The petition said DGCA has prematurely attributed the crash to pilot error while overlooking systemic faults that has resulted in violation of fundamental rights of citizens under Article 21 and Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

Air India Flight AI-171 with 230 passengers and 12 crew members crashed shortly after take off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad resulting in death of 229 passengers, all crew members, and 19 individuals on the ground.