Plot to 'eliminate' Kejriwal? AAP leaders allege 'deep conspiracy', BJP reacts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised alarm over what it describes as a "deep conspiracy to eliminate" party convenor Arvind Kejriwal. The allegations come following an alleged attack on the former Delhi chief minister during his 'padyatra' campaign in Vikaspuri, West Delhi. AAP leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the incident and warned that the party will be held accountable if any harm comes to Kejriwal. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra at Vikaspuri, in New Delhi. (PTI)

In a press conference on Saturday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kejriwal was attacked by "BJP goons" while he was campaigning in the area. Singh stated, “The police complicity in the incident clearly shows a deep conspiracy to kill Kejriwal. The BJP has become an enemy of his life.”

Despite the attack, Singh affirmed that Arvind Kejriwal would continue his campaign as planned. He expressed concern over the police's inaction during the incident, suggesting that it reflects bias. "If the police were impartial, this incident wouldn't have happened. The attackers, as we understand, belong to the BJP's youth wing," he added.

When questioned about why no formal complaint had been lodged with the police, Singh remarked that it was the police's duty to investigate the incident. "The police can take cognizance of the incident and conduct its probe," he said, noting that AAP is currently seeking legal advice for further steps.

BJP response

BJP leaders dismissed AAP's allegations, claiming that Kejriwal was merely facing protests from locals dissatisfied with the supply of dirty water in their homes.

In a defiant tone, Singh asserted that Kejriwal would "neither stop nor bow down" in his fight for the people of Delhi. He issued a stark warning: “If anything happens to Kejriwal, then the BJP will be responsible for it. Even if he gets a scratch, the people of Delhi will take revenge.”