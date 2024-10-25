AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal attacked during Delhi ‘padyatra’, BJP responds

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that party convenor Arvind Kejriwal was attacked during his ‘padyatra’ in Delhi's Vikaspuri area.



“The people of Delhi have seen how low the BJP's dirty politics can stoop to. Arvind Kejriwal was attacked by BJP goons during his Vikaspuri padyatra. BJP knows that it cannot defeat AAP and Arvind Kejriwal in elections, that is why they have resorted to such dirty politics and want to kill Arvind Kejriwal,” chief minister Atishi said in a press conference.



Atishi, who took over as chief minister of Delhi last month, claimed that the BJP filed false cases against the party convenor.



“Over the past two years, BJP has not left any stone unturned in troubling Arvind Kejriwal; filed false cases against him and got him arrested... When he was in jail, BJP refused to give insulin to a man with 30-year diabetes history,” PTI quoted the CM as saying.



“He received the insulin when AAP workers and Delhi people protested on the streets... He received insulin after getting court orders. Since BJP is now clearing seeing that their attempts to trouble Arvind Kejriwal have failed on all fronts, they now want to kill Arvind Kejriwal and that's why, a deadly attack was planned on him during his padyatra,” Atishi added.



“I want to tell the BJP that people of Delhi will never forgive them if anything happens to Arvind Kejriwal,” she added.



During his ‘padyatra’, Arvind Kejriwal warned the voters that they would face power cuts and inflated electricity bills if BJP wins the assembly elections in Delhi next year.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI )