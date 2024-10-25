‘Vote for BJP, you will face power cuts again’: Arvind Kejriwal warns Delhi voters

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday warned the voters of Delhi that they would face power cuts again if they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections.



"If you (people of Delhi) vote for BJP, then you will face power cuts once again. Ask people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where people have to power cuts for 8-10 hours. Besides, electricity is free in Delhi, but it is very costly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying at a rally in Delhi's Vikaspuri.



The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its preparations for the Delhi assembly polls, likely to be held in February next year. Kejriwal, who recently stepped down as chief minister of the capital, has been campaigning across the city.



The AAP convenor had warned the voters of power cuts during his padyatra (march) in Moti Nagar on Thursday, saying,"AAP's work in these sectors has been unparalleled in the last 75 years," Kejriwal claimed. He said if the BJP came to power, Delhi could return to long power cuts, similar to those seen in neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana."



“Some people are getting increased water bills, you don't worry, vote for me and make me the chief minister, I will waive off all your water bills,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.



AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal during the party's office-bearers' meeting, in New Delhi.(PTI)