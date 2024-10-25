‘Vote for BJP, you will face power cuts again’: Arvind Kejriwal warns Delhi voters
The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its preparations for the Delhi assembly polls, likely to be held in February next year
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday warned the voters of Delhi that they would face power cuts again if they voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections.
"If you (people of Delhi) vote for BJP, then you will face power cuts once again. Ask people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where people have to power cuts for 8-10 hours. Besides, electricity is free in Delhi, but it is very costly in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar," PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying at a rally in Delhi's Vikaspuri.
The Aam Aadmi Party has intensified its preparations for the Delhi assembly polls, likely to be held in February next year. Kejriwal, who recently stepped down as chief minister of the capital, has been campaigning across the city.
The AAP convenor had warned the voters of power cuts during his padyatra (march) in Moti Nagar on Thursday, saying,"AAP's work in these sectors has been unparalleled in the last 75 years," Kejriwal claimed. He said if the BJP came to power, Delhi could return to long power cuts, similar to those seen in neighbouring states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana."
“Some people are getting increased water bills, you don't worry, vote for me and make me the chief minister, I will waive off all your water bills,” PTI quoted Kejriwal as saying.
‘Kejriwal will fight on all 70 seats’: AAP convenor
On October 19, Kejriwal had hit out at the BJP, alleging that it wanted to come to power in Delhi not to work for the people.
"Do not care for who is there (in the elections) because Kejriwal will be fighting on all these 70 seats. I will get your work done no matter who is elected as an MLA," Kejriwal said in his address to AAP workers in Pitampura.
