BJP trying all tactics to seize power in Delhi, says Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “using all possible tactics” to seize power in Delhi and “halting the city’s progress” through “false accusations, arrest of AAP leaders and obstructing developmental work”. Kejriwal takes a selfie with a Mehrauli resident during his padyatra. (HT)

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal, countering that people who took part in the gathering at Mehrauli “were brought here in buses”. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the residents stayed away as they “remembered how the area turned into a pond in monsoon” and that roads where Kejriwal visited continued to be broken.

Speaking at Mehrauli as part of his padyatra in the evening, Kejriwal said the AAP delivered “transformative governance” in Delhi over the past 10 years. The event lasted for around 80 minutes, as part of which Kejriwal walked through markets and lanes of the area to meet residents after addressing the gathering.

“The way the AAP government in Delhi is working, such work hasn’t been done in India in the past 75 years. Our government has transformed schools and set up mohalla clinics across Delhi... BJP wants to stop these services because they are incapable of delivering similar benefits in the 22 states they govern. BJP lacks both the intent and the capability to provide these facilities. Since they couldn’t provide services in their states, they now want to halt the work being done in Delhi,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP has intensified preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls, which are likely to be held in February 2025. Former deputy CM Manish Sisodia launched the pan-Delhi padyatra on August 16 from Greater Kailash, nearly a week after walking out of jail. Such marches have become a regular feature over the past two months.

Kejriwal also accused the BJP of jailing AAP leaders on fabricated charges. “Over the past two years, they have imprisoned Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, and myself. Even during this period, the BJP tried to hinder Delhi’s development by disrupting road repairs, creating water supply issues, and blocking medical services,” he said.

“Since my release, I have instructed all roads to be repaired and my MLAs to ensure cleanliness across the city. Hospitals have resumed the purchase of medicines, and diagnostic services have restarted. There’s no need to worry—Delhi is back on track,” he said.

Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva said: “You have been claiming for over a month that roads across Delhi are being repaired. Then why are roads like Khari Baoli and Sadar Bazaar in Old Delhi, Rohtak Road and Najafgarh Road in west Delhi, GT Road and Vikas Marg in east Delhi, Mehrauli-Chhatarpur Road, or Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in south Delhi still in terrible condition?”

“No matter how hard the Aam Aadmi Party leaders try, people of Delhi will not be misled. Kejriwal’s exit from Delhi in January 2025 is inevitable,” Sachdeva said.

On Wednesday, several ministers, MLAs and party leaders held similar padyatras in their constituencies on Wednesday.