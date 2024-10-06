Arvind Kejriwal promises to campaign for BJP if this demand is met

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday alleged that he was mistreated during his time in jail, claiming his health was at serious risk. Former Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the 'Janta Ki Adalat' programme, in New Delhi, Sunday.(PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Addressing a public gathering at the 'Janata Ki Adalat' event, Kejriwal said, "My insulin supply was stopped in jail. My kidneys could have failed, and I could have died."

Kejriwal spent over five months in Tihar jail in connection with the liquor policy case before being released on bail on September 13, following a Supreme Court order.

'Will campaign for BJP if…': Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal took a sharp dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging the PM to provide free electricity in all NDA-ruled states before the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He even promised to campaign for the BJP if this demand is met.

"People are saying PM Modi has done nothing in his 10 years of power. If he does something now, at least in the last year, people might say he achieved something. There's an election in Delhi in February. I ask him to make electricity free in 22 states, and I’ll campaign for him," said Kejriwal during his 'Janata Ki Adalat' event at Chhatrasal stadium in Delhi.

Kejriwal termed the "double engine" governance model as "double loot and double corruption."

He said that the law and order situation in Delhi is worsening and compared it to the underworld rule in Mumbai during the 90s. "Bullets are being fired daily, crime is on the rise, and BJP is busy stopping Delhi government’s work. We introduced bus marshals to protect women, but they stopped it."

BJP hits back

Responding to Kejriwal’s remarks, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "While Kejriwal holds his 'Janata Ki Adalat', the people of Delhi have already given their verdict by electing BJP in all seven Lok Sabha seats in the city. For a decade, the AAP government has only engaged in propaganda and corruption."