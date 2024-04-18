Doctors allowed Arvind Kejriwal to take sweetener erythritol: Atishi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for the past 30 years and takes 54 units of insulin every day, Delhi minister Atishi said calling the Enforcement Directorate's claim that Kejriwal was indulging in sweet food to spike his blood sugar level a lie. Atishi said Kejriwal has not been taking white sugar in his tea but sweetener erythritol which is low-calorie and was prescribed by his doctor. “ED said Kejriwal takes sweets and sweet tea. But these are made of erythritol. The BJP people can google it. It is a low-calorie sweetener allowed for diabetics,” Atishi said in a press conference on Thursday. Kejriwal has been indulging in sweet food in jail despite being diabetic, the ED accused on Thursday.

“ED said Kejriwal has been eating bananas to increase his blood sugar level. All diabetic patients are advised to keep bananas and some chocolates for any emergency. Because if the sugar level of a diabetic patient dips very low, it is a threat to life. It was written in the court order that Kejriwal must have some kind of toffee or banana with him,” the Delhi minister said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Dismissing ED's claim that Kejriwal has been eating 'alu-puri every day', Atishi said, "Kejriwal had alu-puri only on the first day of Navratri as that is the custom. It is mentioned in the diet chart submitted to the court that he took alu-puri only one day." The Delhi minister claimed Kejriwal's sugar level has been around 300 for the past few days and Tihar authorities have not been giving him insulin.

From February 1, Kejriwal was under a special insulin reversal programme which stopped after he was arrested. Kejriwal's counsel sought permission for video conferencing with doctors who were treating him but it was not given. The BJP wants to take Kejriwal's life by stopping home-cooked food, Atishi said.

Kejriwal's diet in Tihar: What ED said in court

The ED said Kejriwal was eating foods high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day to create grounds for medical bail. "Kejriwal is consciously consuming items like tea with sugar, mango, banana, sweets (1 or 2 pieces), puri, alu sabzi, etc. on a regular basis, despite being a patient of diabetes mellitus type 2 and knowing very well that consumption of such items results in an increase in blood sugar. This is being done to create a medical emergency to obtain sympathetic treatment from the court of law on medical grounds,” the ED told the court.

Kejriwal's counsel Vivek Jain said Kejriwal was eating home food as prescribed by the doctors. "The matter is sub-judice before the court. He (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is eating only what has been prescribed by the doctors. This is an issue made by ED so that the home-cooked food is also stopped," Jain said.