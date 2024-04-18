Arvind Kejriwal deliberately eating mangoes, sweets: ED on Delhi CM's plea to monitor sugar levels

The Enforcement Directorate has accused Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately consuming mangoes, sweets, and sugar with tea in an apparent bid to elevate his blood sugar levels. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

A Delhi court was hearing the application moved by Kejriwal to monitor his sugar levels continuously and to allow him to consult his doctor. The application pointed out that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels have been fluctuating and he needed to consult his regular doctor. Kejriwal submitted that he needs to consult his doctor through video conference thrice a week.

“The person who is claiming to have high diabetes.. is having mangoes, having sweets regularly, and having tea with sugar.. this is all the basis for seeking bail,” Special public prosecutor (SPP) Zoheb Hossain said opposing the plea.

Hossain contended that Kejriwal's motive behind this alleged deliberate consumption was to establish a foundation for seeking bail citing fluctuations in his blood sugar levels.

Advocate Vivek Jain, representing Kejriwal, objected to the agency's submission saying the counsel for ED was playing by the gallery and was making statements for media consumption. Jain also informed the court that Kejriwal was withdrawing the application and would file a better one.

The court sought a medical report from jail authorities on Kejriwal’s diet and posted the matter for tomorrow.

Arvind Kejriwal is under judicial custody in Tihar jail following his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. The trial court extended his judicial custody till April 23, 2024.

Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi high court order that dismissed his plea challenging his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been moved in the Delhi high court, seeking direction to the Director General of Prisons to make arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi by allowing Kejriwal to hold meetings with assembly members and cabinet ministers via video conferencing.

The plea also seeks direction to the Union ministry of Information and Broadcasting to restrain the media from airing alleged misleading, sensational headings related to imposing President's rule in Delhi.