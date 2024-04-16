‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not…’: Sanjay Singh on jailed Delhi CM's message

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who worked "like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi", sent out a message from Tihar hail. “My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist,” Sanjay Singh said at a press conference. AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaks during a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (PTI file)

"The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the prime minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal...," claimed the AAP MP.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested several people, including Arvind Kejriwal, in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case. Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

On Monday, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23. Earlier, the AAP national convenor approached the Supreme Court challenging a Delhi high court judgment that dismissed his plea against arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case.

At the press conference, Sanjay Singh also alleged that efforts are being made 24 hours to demoralise Arvind Kejriwal. “This is Arvind Kejriwal, he is made of a different clay... The more you try to break him, the stronger he will come back...Yesterday, CM Bhagwant Mann became emotional during the meeting. This is an emotional matter for all of us but it is a matter of shame for BJP and PM Modi,” the AAP MP alleged.

On Monday, Bhagwant Mann met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail and alleged he was being treated like a terrorist, even as the AAP said its government in Delhi would start functioning from jail under a “proper format” with the chief minister planning to meet two ministers from next week.

Bhagwant Mann, who was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, said they met Arvind Kejriwal for half-an-hour but they were separated by a glass wall and had to interact over a phone call. Bhagwant Mann said Arvind Kejriwal asked him to campaign for OpposINDIA bloc candidates in different parts of the country.

"Yesterday, PM Modi gave a detailed interview. But the most shocking thing in the interview is that the Prime Minister is openly defending the biggest scam since independence...The Supreme Court called electoral bonds unconstitutional and illegal. He also insulted the Supreme Court, he should apologize to the Supreme Court and the people of the country...," Sanjay Singh added.