'Inhuman': Sanjay Singh claims Sunita Kejriwal asked to meet Arvind Kejriwal through glass window

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured inside the Tihar jail at the behest of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday. He said the jail administration refused to allow Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to meet him face-to-face. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured inside Tihar Jail.

"Inside the jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured at the behest of the Government of India and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale. As per the rule and as mentioned in the jail manual, the jail administration has been granted the right to let the people in jail meet the visitors face-to-face. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife is not allowed to meet him face-to-face,” he said.

He claimed Kejriwal's rights were being snatched away.

"Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don't try to be a dictator,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sanjay Singh claimed Sunita Kejriwal was told by the jail authorities that she could only meet him through a window. He claimed it was done to humiliate Arvind Kejriwal.

"When the wife of Arvind Kejriwal applied to meet him, she was told that you cannot meet him face-to-face but through a window. Why such inhuman behaviour... This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage the CM. I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window having a glass in between," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI