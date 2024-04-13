 'Inhuman': Sanjay Singh claims Sunita Kejriwal asked to meet Arvind Kejriwal through glass window | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Inhuman': Sanjay Singh claims Sunita Kejriwal asked to meet Arvind Kejriwal through glass window

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2024 11:48 AM IST

Sanjay Singh claimed Arvind Kejriwal's rights were being snatched away.

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured inside the Tihar jail at the behest of the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday. He said the jail administration refused to allow Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal to meet him face-to-face.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured inside Tihar Jail.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh said Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured inside Tihar Jail.

"Inside the jail, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is being tortured at the behest of the Government of India and PM Modi. Action is being taken to break his morale. As per the rule and as mentioned in the jail manual, the jail administration has been granted the right to let the people in jail meet the visitors face-to-face. In the case of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife is not allowed to meet him face-to-face,” he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He claimed Kejriwal's rights were being snatched away.

Also read: 'Hitler's gas chamber...': Sanjay Singh claims BJP wants to break Arvind Kejriwal emotionally

"Today, the fight is to save democracy and the Constitution. I would request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah not to take away the rights of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, which are guaranteed constitutionally, democratically, legally and under the prison rules. Don't try to be a dictator,” he added.

Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar Jail under judicial custody. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.

Sanjay Singh claimed Sunita Kejriwal was told by the jail authorities that she could only meet him through a window. He claimed it was done to humiliate Arvind Kejriwal.

"When the wife of Arvind Kejriwal applied to meet him, she was told that you cannot meet him face-to-face but through a window. Why such inhuman behaviour... This inhuman act has been done just to humiliate and discourage the CM. I am saying with full responsibility that even the dreaded criminals are allowed to meet in the barrack, but a three-time CM of Delhi is allowed to meet his wife through a window having a glass in between," he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / 'Inhuman': Sanjay Singh claims Sunita Kejriwal asked to meet Arvind Kejriwal through glass window
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On