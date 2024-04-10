'Hitler's gas chamber...': Sanjay Singh claims BJP wants to break Arvind Kejriwal emotionally

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday claimed the BJP wants to break Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal emotionally. He claimed that Tihar authorities threatened to block his family's visits over passing a message to AAP MLAs through his lawyers. He asked if the BJP wants to turn the Tihar jail into Adolf Hitler's notorious “gas chambers”. AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses the media during a press conference at the party office in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

"The Modi government wants to keep an elected chief minister of Delhi in jail... two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal met his lawyer and during that meeting, he gave the message that the elected MLAs should go to their areas and listen to the problems of the people. And just on the basis of this message, an inquiry has been set up against him and a threat is being given that you will be stopped from meeting your family and lawyers," he claimed.

Sanjay Singh, who walked out of jail recently after spending months inside the jail in a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy case, said Arvind Kejriwal won't bow down to torture.

"Do you (BJP) want to turn Delhi's Tihar Jail into Hitler's gas chamber? Why can't a CM send a message to his MLAs asking them to listen and resolve the problems of people of Delhi? You want to break Arvind Kejriwal emotionally, you want to make Arvind Kejriwal bow down by torturing him. However, these attempts won't succeed, and Kejriwal won't break," he added.

The BJP has been demanding that Arvind Kejriwal resign as the chief minister of Delhi on moral grounds. However, AAP says he will continue running the government from jail as he has not been convicted of any crime.

Sanjay Singh said other non-BJP chief ministers will be jailed soon if Arvind Kejriwal resigns.

"If Arvind Kejriwal resigns today then these people will finish the Aam Aadmi Party. Our ministers will be put in jail. Punjab's CM, ministers will be put in jail and then they will ask for his resignation. They will put MK Stalin, Revanth Reddy, Kerala CM, Tejashwi Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav in jail," he said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers protested in the national capital demanding Arvind Kejriwal's resignation.

"Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal should resign from the position of CM, a government cannot be run from jail as the protocols of jail do not allow that. If Arvind Kejriwal does not send his resignation letter, then the law will take its own course," said BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, saying the Enforcement Directorate had no other option as the CM ignored summonses.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma dismissed the AAP leader's petition and asserted that there was no contravention of legal provisions.

"Courts are concerned with constitutional morality and not political morality. The material which has been encapsulated reveals that Sh. Arvind Kejriwal had allegedly conspired with other persons and was involved in the formulation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, in the process of demanding kickbacks from the South Group, as well as in generation, use and concealment of proceeds of crime," said the court in its 106-page order.

With inputs from ANI, PTI