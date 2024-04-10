Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Supreme Court against Delhi high court's order rejecting his petition against his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case. Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal on March 28. (PTI)

On Tuesday, after the Delhi high court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, his counsel Rishikesh Kumar had said that they were within their rights to challenge the order.

"We have challenged the illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court in its finding has said that the remand order is legal and secondly, they said that they had the ground to arrest. These were the findings of the High Court in today's decision. Because the order is amenable for a challenge in the Supreme Court so we are waiting for the order to come. Once the detailed order is uploaded, we will challenge it before the Supreme Court as early as possible," he told ANI.

Dismissing his plea, the Delhi high court said on Tuesday that Kejriwal's arrest in the money laundering case wasn't in contravention of law and the remand can't be termed "illegal".

"The court further stated that this court is of the opinion that the accused has been arrested and his arrest and remand have to be examined as per law and not as per the timing of elections. Kejriwal's challenge to the timing of arrest before General elections in the absence of any mala fide on the part of ED is not sustainable," the court had said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj had said his party didn't agree with the decision and would approach the Supreme Court against it.

"Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case, it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but it is the country's biggest political conspiracy within which there is a big conspiracy to destroy the chief minister, who has won with the highest number of votes as compared to other states. Till now, there has been talk of crores but ED and CBI have not recovered a single illegal rupee. This raises big questions on the investigation," he said.

He claimed no money was recovered in the case.

Kejriwal was arrested last month. The BJP has been demanding his resignation as the chief minister of Delhi. However, AAP says he hasn't been convicted in any case.

With inputs from ANI, PTI