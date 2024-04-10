 ‘Kickbacks worth ₹100 crore…’: Bansuri Swaraj demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Kickbacks worth 100 crore…’: Bansuri Swaraj demands Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 07:29 AM IST

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal played an important role in the liquor scam.

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday demanded that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal must resign from his post after the Delhi High Court dismissed his petition challenging his arrest. Swaraj also alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party used 100 crore in party activities.

BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)
BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said that the Delhi High Court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal played an important role in the liquor scam and he should resign on moral grounds.

"With today's judgement, the Delhi high court has made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal had a very important role in the liquor scam and being the chief of AAP he was involved in it. The court saw all the facts. The High Court has also made it clear that his arrest is not illegal at all. I think Arvind Kejriwal should resign on moral grounds," she said.

Read more: High court order shattered Kejriwal’s ‘self-proclaimed honest character’: BJP

“Kickbacks worth 100 crore were taken in the Excise policy case which was used by the AAP in its party activities. The Court saw all the facts given by ED. The court went through the Hawala transactions. The court saw the statement by the approver,” she added.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case, saying that the arrest cannot be termed “illegal” as it was not in the contravention of the law.

The bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma said that ED was in possession of enough material, which led them to arrest Kejriwal. The non-joining of the investigation by Kejriwal and the delay caused by him were also impacting those in judicial custody.

Read more: Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

AAP approaches Supreme Court against HC order

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday issued a statement saying that it does not agree with the order of the Delhi High Court, terming Kejriwal's arrest as a “political conspiracy”.

Arvind Kejriwal's counsel Advocate Rishikesh Kumar said on Tuesday that the CM does not agree with the order of the high court, and they are well within their rights to challenge the same in the Supreme Court.

Read more: ‘Law above politics’: Delhi High Court upholds Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

“We have challenged the illegal arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. The High Court in its finding has said that the remand order is legal and secondly, they said that they had the ground to arrest. These were the findings of the High Court in today's decision. Because the order is amenable for a challenge in the Supreme Court so we are waiting for the order to come. Once the detailed order is uploaded, we will challenge it before the Supreme Court as early as possible,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

