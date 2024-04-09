Delhi court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in excise policy case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha by 14 days in the money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. ED submitted that she is highly influential and if released on bail, she can influence the evidence and witnesses. (PTI photo)

Kavitha, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15, was physically produced before the court.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ED submitted that she is highly influential and if released on bail, she can influence the evidence and witnesses, and hamper the probe.

Special public prosecutor Zoheb Hossain, appearing for ED, said that her role is being unearthed and so to ensure the sanctity of the investigation, they are seeking her further custody.

Also Read: BRS leader K Kavitha denied interim bail in Delhi’s excise policy case

Advocates Nitesh Rana and Deepak Nagar, appearing for Kavitha, argued that there are no new grounds for which they are seeking judicial custody.

“We are oblivious of what investigation is going on”, they said.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja extended the judicial custody of Kavitha till April 23. She has been lodged in Tihar since March 26.

The court had on Monday also dismissed an interim bail application moved by Kavitha noting that prima facie, the evidence demonstrates her active participation in the alleged offence.

She has also moved a regular bail application which is pending for hearing of arguments on April 16.

The primary allegation against Kavitha revolves around her alleged involvement with the “South Group” that purportedly paid kickbacks worth ₹100 crore to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in exchange for preferential treatment in securing retail zones under the excise policy 2021-22.

Additionally, Kavitha is also under scrutiny by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which issued a summons to her last month in connection with the case. Despite the summons, Kavitha cited an exemption granted by the Supreme Court and did not appear before the agency.

However, last week, CBI obtained permission from the court to interrogate her during her judicial custody.

Kavitha has also approached the court opposing the order seeking to keep it in abeyance till she is also heard.