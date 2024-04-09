High court order shattered Kejriwal’s ‘self-proclaimed honest character’: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi high court order that dismissed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Excise Policy money laundering case and said it has shattered his self-proclaimed honest character and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s arrogance. BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi. (File)

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said, “Today’s high court verdict has crushed Kejriwal’s ego... The Aam Aadmi Party’s arrogance has been shattered. The self-proclaimed honest character (of Arvind Kejriwal) has also been shattered by facts and proofs.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said, “It is not a normal thing as he applied against his arrest instead of applying for bail. The material collected by ED reveals Mr Arvind Kejriwal conspired and was actively involved in use and concealment of proceeds of crime. The ED case also reveals that he was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP.”

Also Read| Delhi high court dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest

Trivedi while quoting the Delhi high court’s verdict said that it is not for the accused to decide how the investigation is to be done and it cannot be as per the convenience of the accused. “For the so-called Aam Aadmi chief minister, the court has clearly said that the law cannot be different for the common man and AAP’s chief minister...The ‘Aam Aadmi’ cape has been pulled off as Kejriwal wanted the treatment of a ‘Khas Aadmi’,” he said.

“The India Against Corruption movement that started from Anna Hazare has today converted into KKK i.e. Kejri Corruption Kranti,” he added.

Reacting to the high court order, AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case – it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering, but it is the country’s biggest political conspiracy...ED or CBI could not recover a single illegal rupee.”

Bharadwaj said that the party has decided to move the Supreme Court against the Delhi high court’s order. “We do not agree with the court’s decision today. We will go to the Supreme Court against it,” he said.