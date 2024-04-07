'Modi ki guarantee hai': Sanjay Singh mocks BJP slogan as AAP holds daylong fast

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh launched a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over the alleged liquor scam and dared the Delhi lieutenant governor to put BJP leaders behind bars. Sanjay Singh, who is out on bail in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, alleged that a money trail of ₹55 crore was found in BJP's account. AAP leader Sanjay Singh addressing the ‘Upvas Diwas’ event at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Singh was referring to the donation made by Aurobindo Pharma, whose director and promoter Sarath Chandra Reddy was arrested in the same case. Reddy later turned approver in the case and was granted bail.

“If you (L-G) have any morality left, write a letter…put BJP leaders behind bars, they committed the liquor scam,” Singh told the gathering at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Doubling down on his claims, Singh called the BJP the most corrupt party of independent India and mocked the slogan of ‘Modi ki guarantee’. Singh said that Modi guarantees to induct all corrupt leaders into his party and went on to name those who crossed over to the BJP and later got a reprieve from the probe agencies.

Singh, a member of the Rajya Sabha, rejected the BJP's demand of Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi chief minister.

“Show me where it is written that if an honest Chief Minister is put in jail on false charges, then he has to submit his resignation. AAP leaders have not been getting bail for the past one year,” Singh said.

Top AAP leaders gathered at Jantar Mantar on Sunday for a day-long fast to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the party's national convener. Similar protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann joined the collective fast at freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's ancestral village Khatkar Kalan.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.