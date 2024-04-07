Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE: Tripura holds anti-narcotic drive before poll
Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE Updates: Campaigning for the upcoming general elections is in full swing. Polling for the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in seven phases, the first of which is on April 19. Voting will also be held on April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats, will take place on June 4. ...Read More
The BJP, which won parliamentary majority of its own in both previous general elections – 282 seats in 2014 and 303 in 2019 – has set a target of winning 370 seats on its own and over 400 with allies. PM Modi, too, is seeking a hattrick of wins for the top post. The Congress, on the other hand, has formed the INDIA bloc to strengthen its prospects of coming to power, and deny both PM Modi and the BJP, a third consecutive term. The grand old party won just 44 and 52 seats in 2014 and 2019, respectively.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Phase-wise schedule:
• Phase 1- April 19
• Phase 2- April 26
• Phase 3- May 7
• Phase 4 - May 13
• Phase 5 - May 20
• Phase 6 - May 25
• Phase 7 - June 1
The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held on June 4.
BJP's Locket Chatterjee's alleges attack by TMC goons in Bansberia
West Bengal BJP State General Secretary Locket Chatterjee on Saturday alleged that TMC's goons, led by Shilpi Chatterjee, attacked her vehicle in Bansberia. She added the lack of candidate security is unacceptable and constitutes voter intimidation. Every thug should be arrested immediately to ensure a fair election in Hooghly.
Preparations underway in Jalpaiguri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally
Preparations are underway in Jalpaiguri ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally later in the day.
Tripura police launches special anti-narcotic drive ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Tripura Police have launched a special anti-narcotic drive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to break the drug nexus active in the state, an official told ANI on Saturday. According to police, at least three to four successful raids were conducted in different locations under the jurisdiction of Agartala city. Being the latest, a woman identified as Kala Devi was arrested from the Goalabasti area located at Khejurbagan here in Agartala.
'Not always Gujarat Model is great, India should follow Dravidian Model': MNM chief Kamal Haasan
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan called for a 'Dravidian model' of governance and development on Saturday over the much-hyped 'Gujarat Model.
"If I would have asked this South Chennai seat to them(DMK) i would have got it but I did not come here for seat. I come here to seek votes for our sister. Don't forget this symbol its rising sun , we have to make our sister win in this constituency, after winning Iwill come for sure, it's for our nation we have to do our rights," Haasan said while addressing the campaign event.
"People cannot always say that the Gujarat model is great, we have come to this model, which is also great (Dravidian model). Hereafter India should follow Dravidian model. Moving my chariot alone is not enough so we have to move the chariot together (on joining hands with the DMK alliance). They are giving 1,000 crores to one person, but here in Tamil Nadu for crores of people, we are giving 1,000 rupees," the MNM chief said.
Those who do not get tickets will be rehabilitated, CM Shinde assures party colleagues
With the Shiv Sena led by him dropping two sitting MPs, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Saturday said those who do not get tickets for the Lok Sabha polls "will not be abandoned."
"There are some equations, there is elective merit (which plays a role in candidate selection). Those who have not been nominated will be respected, rehabilitated. Due respect will be given to them. They will not be abandoned," Shinde said at a party function here.
Electoral bonds 'world's biggest scam', ED 'extortion directorate', says Rahul Gandhi
In a scathing attack against the BJP-led Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the electoral bonds scheme was the "world's biggest scam" and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "his people" in the election commission. The Supreme Court had struck down the electoral bonds scheme as unconstitutional in a ruling in February. Addressing a rally on the outskirts of Hyderabad a day after the release of Congress's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, he termed the Enforcement Directorate as "Extortion Directorate".
JMM to organise 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally' in Ranchi on April 21
The JMM will organise a 'Nyay Ulgulan Rally' in Ranchi on April 21.
Kalpana Soren, the wife of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former CM Hemant Soren, held a meeting with party workers here on Saturday to ensure the success of the Ulgulan Rally scheduled for April 21.