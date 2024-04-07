Apr 7, 2024 8:04 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024 news LIVE Updates: In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan called for a 'Dravidian model' of governance and development on Saturday over the much-hyped 'Gujarat Model.



"If I would have asked this South Chennai seat to them(DMK) i would have got it but I did not come here for seat. I come here to seek votes for our sister. Don't forget this symbol its rising sun , we have to make our sister win in this constituency, after winning Iwill come for sure, it's for our nation we have to do our rights," Haasan said while addressing the campaign event.

"People cannot always say that the Gujarat model is great, we have come to this model, which is also great (Dravidian model). Hereafter India should follow Dravidian model. Moving my chariot alone is not enough so we have to move the chariot together (on joining hands with the DMK alliance). They are giving 1,000 crores to one person, but here in Tamil Nadu for crores of people, we are giving 1,000 rupees," the MNM chief said.