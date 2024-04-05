'Awful': Bhagat Singh's kin reacts to Arvind Kejriwal's photo; AAP asks why

Amid a raging controversy over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's photo on the wall with Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh's grandnephew Yadvinder Sandhu said he felt awful. No one should compare themselves with Bhagat Singh, Sandhu said in a video message. "This morning, a video of Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) came in which a photo of Arvind Kejriwal was put on the wall along with Bhagat Singh and Baba Saheb Ambedkar. I felt awful after seeing this. An attempt was made to compare him with the legends. I would ask the Aam Aadmi Party to refrain from such activities. We can only try to follow in the footsteps of these legends, we can't compare with them," Sandhu said. The photo of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars was placed between the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar in the background of Sunita Kejriwal's press conference on Thursday.(Hindustan Times)

The photo of the Delhi CM behind bars appeared for the first time on Thursday as Sunita Kejriwal read out a message from Arvind Kejriwal. Behind Sunita, the wall had a photo of Kejriwal in jail. The photo was in between the photos of Bhagat Singh and Ambedkar.

As the photo led to a controversy, Union minister Kiren Rijiju defended the sentiments of Bhagat Singh's grandson. "How can Arvind Kejriwal Ji compare himself with the great freedom fighter? Shaheed Bhagat Singh fought for India whereas Kejriwal is openly supporting all Anti-India Forces! This is not the 1st- time that sitting CMs, Ministers and People holding high- official posts are arrested on serious corruption charges. How is that some foreign elements are raising Voice only for Kejriwal? Agenda of Maoists & Tukde-Tukde Gang against India is well exposed," Rijiju tweeted.

Bhagat Singh's nephew Jagmohan Singh told ANI, "If he (Arvind Kejriwal) puts his photo with them (BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh), the people will ask him about what he did to take forward their ideals, but I believe that the biggest attack on their ideals is being done by the present government. They want to remove opposition by dividing the people based on several things."

"It does not make any difference to me, who takes photos with whom. My only concerns are to take forward the values of the fundamental rights," Jagmohan Singh said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked why one can not put a photo with Bhagat Singh. "What is the issue here? Arvind Kejriwal is the party convener. What is the problem if his photo is there with Bhagat Singh or Ambedkar? We are only trying to follow in their footsteps, we are not saying we are equals. People take selfies with the statues of Bhagat Singh, Netaji, and Ambedkar. Even in election campaigns, politicians post photos with such legends."