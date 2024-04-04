Sunita Kejriwal sets ‘Arvind Kejriwal behind bars’ as backdrop as she shares husband's message from Tihar

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to a now-revoked liquor policy. As Arvind Kejriwal is currently in Tihar jail, his wife, Sunita Kejriwal has sent a message asking all AAP MLAs to visit their constituencies daily and ensure that people do not face any problems. Sunita Kejriwal read out Arvind Kejriwal's message from Tihar jail. (X/@AamAadmiParty)

However, what was notable in the video address was that just behind Sunita Kejriwal, there was a picture of Arvind Kejriwal behind bars between the portraits of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

In the digital briefing, she said Arvind Kejriwal, in his message, said even though he was in jail, the two crore people of Delhi, who are his family, should not face any problems.

"We need to solve their problems apart from official work," Sunita Kejriwal said delivering the Delhi chief minister's message.

The chief minister, arrested in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government, is in judicial custody till April 15.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react to this video?

An individual wrote, “How pitiful and low these people will stoop to draw attention to Kejriwal's imprisonment - they have even hung his picture next to Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar! AAPtards and Sunita Kejriwal should be ashamed!”

A second said, “Photo of liquor scam accused. AAP should be ashamed of having associated it with Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shahid Bhagat Singh.”

“Kejriwal is in jail because of the crime he has committed, he's not a freedom fighter,” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “AAPTards of @AamAadmiParty are insulting Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh by posting picture of jailed @ArvindKejriwal who's an accused in PMLA case.”