Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer rejects ED's 'mangoes, sweets in jail' claim: ‘Eating only…’

Jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's counsel rejected the Enforcement Directorate's claim over the AAP leader's diet saying the agency is creating an issue to stop the home-cooked food for him. Advocate Vivek Jain, representing the Delhi CM, said that Kejriwal was eating only what had been prescribed by the doctors. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(File photo)

"The matter is sub-judice before the court. He (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) is eating only what has been prescribed by the doctors. This is an issue made by ED so that the home-cooked food is also stopped," said Jain as quoted by news agency PTI.

The ED has questioned Kejriwal's diet, accusing him of deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and sugar with tea in an apparent bid to spike his blood sugar levels and create the basis for seeking bail.

“The person who is claiming to have high diabetes.. is having mangoes, having sweets regularly, and having tea with sugar.. this is all the basis for seeking bail,” said special public prosecutor (SPP) Zoheb Hossain.

A Delhi court on Thursday heard Kejriwal's application seeking to monitor his sugar levels continuously and to allow him to consult his doctor. In his application, the Delhi CM claimed that his blood sugar levels had been fluctuating and he needed to consult his regular doctor.

The court has asked jail authorities to provide a medical report on Kejriwal’s diet and posted the matter for tomorrow.

Kejriwal is under judicial custody in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. BJP has been demanding Kejriwal's resignation from the post of Delhi CM but Kejriwal has continued to hold the post.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi high court, seeking direction to the Director General of Prisons to make arrangements for efficient governance of Delhi by allowing Kejriwal to hold meetings with assembly members and cabinet ministers via video conferencing.