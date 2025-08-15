Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
PM Modi dons all-saffron look for 79th Independence Day at Red Fort

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 08:36 am IST

PM Modi donned a saffron turban for his 12th Independence Day speech, pairing a white kurta-churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and tricolour stole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a saffron turban for his 12th Independence Day address on Friday, pairing a white kurta and churidar with a saffron bandhgala jacket and a tricolour stole.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort during Independence Day 2025 celebrations on Friday.(Source: DD)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort during Independence Day 2025 celebrations on Friday.(Source: DD)

This year’s Independence Day theme, Naya Bharat, symbolises the government’s aim of realising a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Follow live updates on Independence Day 2025 here

For the 78th Independence Day celebrations last year, he opted for a multi-coloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban, teamed with a white kurta and churidar, at the historic Red Fort on Thursday, 15 August.

The previous year, he chose a Rajasthani bandhani print turban in shades of yellow, green, and red with a long tail, paired with an off-white kurta, churidar, and a black V-neck jacket.

PM Modi's turban choices from 2014

In 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wore a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban for his maiden Independence Day address. The following year, he chose a yellow turban adorned with multi-coloured criss-cross patterns, while in 2016 he opted for a tie-and-dye turban in shades of pink and yellow.

In 2017, his turban combined bright red and yellow with golden criss-cross lines, and in 2018 he wore a plain saffron turban.

For the 2020 celebrations, Modi used a white scarf with a saffron border to cover his mouth and nose due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, he sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail, pairing the safa with a half-sleeve kurta and fitted churidar. The next year, in 2022, he chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail, matched with a traditional kurta, churidar, blue jacket, and stole.

