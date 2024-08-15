Independence Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi sports Rajasthani leheriya turban | Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sported a multi-coloured Rajasthani leheriya print turban with white kurta and churidar for the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort on Thursday, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi dons a vibrant leheriya turban while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15. (Youtube)

For his 11th Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi also wore a light blue bandhgala jacket.

In keeping with the tradition of wearing colourful turbans on every Independence Day since 2014, Modi's headgear this time was a mix of orange, yellow and green colour with a long tail.

Leheriya is a traditional style of textile tie dye from Rajasthan. The leheriya designs are inspired by the natural wave patterns formed by the wind blowing across the desert sands of western Rajasthan.

Statement turbans or ‘paghadis’ have been a staple in Modi's attire as he gives his 11th consecutive address on the occasion of Independence Day.

His Rajasthani turban had a leheriya print of bright orange and marked with dark green and yellow streaks, along with a long pleated tail. He also wore a white kurta and churidar along with a light blue bandhgala jacket, contrasting the bold colours of his turban.

Last year, the prime minister chose a Rajasthani bandhani print turban with an off-white kurta and churidar. He had paired it with a black V-neck jacket. The turban was a mix of yellow, green and red colour with a long tail.

Also Read:Madras HC allows BJP’s Tiranga Yatra

This year, prime minister Narendra Modi's outfit fits the theme of celebrating India's freedom, sporting all the colours of the Indian flag, in one way or another, while he hoisted the Tiranga.

In 2022, Modi chose a saffron headgear with red patterns and a long tail. With that, he wore a traditional kurta and a churidar, complemented by a blue jacket and a stole.

For the Independence Day celebrations in 2021, the prime minister sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the 'safa' with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar.

In 2020, Modi wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The next year, Modi chose a yellow turban covered with multi-coloured criss-cross lines while he opted for a tie-and-dye turban in hues of pink and yellow in 2016.

The prime minister's turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. For his speech at the Red Fort in 2018, he had donned a saffron turban.

Modi unfurled the national flag for the 11th time in a row on Thursday on Independence Day – the centrepiece annual event where he lays out his government's agenda, presents its report card, makes important policy and programme announcements and speaks about burning issues.

The theme of this year's Independence Day is 'Viksit Bharat 2047. The Independence day celebrations are meant to highlight plans for the transformation of India into a developed nation by 2047.

In his speech, he said “Viksit Bharat 2047 are not mere words, they are reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people.”