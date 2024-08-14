Madras HC allows BJP’s Tiranga Yatra

The Madras high court on Wednesday allowed the flag rally by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Coimbatore district with conditions and directed the Tamil Nadu government not to prohibit any such rally as part of the Independence Day celebrations. There was no political reason for rejection, Tamil Nadu’s Additional Advocate General J Ravindran submitted to the court adding that permission was also denied for the Congress, the main ally of the DMK (File photo)

Justice G Jayachandran passed the orders on a petition filed by the BJP against the DMK-ruled state government for denying permission for the ‘Tiranga Rally’.

Ravindran told the court that the state wanted to protect the dignity of the national flag since as per Flag Code of 2022 (issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs), the flag can only be flown for dignitaries such as the President, Prime Minister and should not be flown on any vehicle.” The BJP’s youth wing had sought permission to install flags for 200 bikes and it wasn’t possible to monitor that they all adhere to the code. But, the state was ready to grant them permission to walk,” he said. The petitioner argued that they wanted to instil the pride of the national flag among youngsters.

The court directed the participants to maintain order during the rally and to not indulge in any acts that would demean the national flag. The court directed the Tamil Nadu director general of police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal to not prohibit such rallies either in the form of motorcycle, bicycle or by foot where the participants carry the national flag with dignity and do not cause hindrance to the public. The court also clarified that this applies only for August 15 and not for any other day.

“This court finds no apprehension or violation for denying permission for the bike rally carrying the national flag on the day of Independence. The court directs the police to not prohibit any rally whatsoever whether by motorcar, motorbike, cycle or walk in which the participants carry the National Flag with respect and dignity and pass through the highway without causing any disturbance to the traffic,” the court said.