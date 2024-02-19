PM Modi draws ‘Krishna-Sudama’ analogy at UP event. What was he referring to?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a veiled reference to the Supreme Court days after its judgment on electoral bonds.



Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on the occasion of laying the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham, PM Modi hailed expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnan.



While drawing parallels with the encounter between Lord Krishna and his friend Sudama from Hindu mythology, the prime minister said,"He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings."



ALSO READ: SC's electoral bonds scheme verdict: How BJP stands to lose the most?



"Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything," ANI quoted the PM as saying. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 4th groundbreaking ceremony of UP Global Investors' Summit, in Lucknow.(PTI)

Electoral bonds ‘unconstitutional’, says Supreme Court

Last week, the Supreme Court's five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a unanimous verdict said the electoral bonds has to be struck down as ‘unconstitutional’.



ALSO READ: Electoral bonds verdict: Here are the three directions issued by Supreme Court

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The apex court said that the anonymous electoral bonds scheme is ‘violative of the right to information’ under Article 19(1)(a). It said that the political parties are relevant units in electoral process and the information about funding of political parties is essential for electoral choices.



The electoral bonds scheme was notified by the Centre on January 2, 2018 and was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties as part of efforts to bring in transparency in political funding.



(With ANI inputs)