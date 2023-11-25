PM Modi flies on Tejas: 5 things to know about this made-in-India fighter jet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared photos of him taking a sortie on a Tejas fighter jet, developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), at the firm's site in Karnataka's Bengaluru. PM Modi completed a sortie with indigenously developed Tejas fighter jets.(NarendraModi/Twitter)

Tejas is a light combat aircraft which was primarily developed to replace the aging squadron of MiG 21 fighter jets from the Indian Air Force. The IAF and defence ministry had signed a contract with HAL to develop a procure a total of 324 Tejas aircraft, including all its variants.

HAL Tejas aircraft: 5 things to know