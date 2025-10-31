PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for development projects in Kevadia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹1,220 crore near the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district of Gujarat, according to a government statement. Kevadia [Gujarat], Oct 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹1,220 crores on the 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Ekta Nagar, in Kevadia on Thursday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) (DPR PMO)

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, during which he will attend programmes in Ekta Nagar to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During Thursday’s event, Modi laid the foundation stones of 10 projects, including the Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India ( ₹367.25 crore), a visitor centre ( ₹140.45 crore), the Veer Balak Udyan ( ₹90.46 crore), travelator extension ( ₹27.43 crore), and a sports complex ( ₹23.60 crore), the government statement said.

The Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India will trace the history, governance, and cultural legacy of India’s princely states through original artefacts, royal insignia, maps, and the treaties of accession signed by rulers who joined the Indian Union after Independence, officials said.

The museum will also include digital galleries, audio-visual exhibits and recreations of architectural landmarks from across the country. The project is designed as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s role in unifying over 560 princely states into one nation.

The Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India will highlight the legacy of India’s princely states and their integration into the Union.

At Ekta Nagar, PM Modi also launched several completed projects, including the GSEC and SSNNL Quarters built at a cost of ₹56.33 crore, Birsa Munda Bhavan worth ₹303 crore, Hospitality District (Phase-1) developed at ₹54.65 crore, 25 e-buses worth ₹30 crore, among others.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity and preside over the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, which will feature contingents from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sashastra Seema Bal, and various state police forces. The parade will be themed on “Unity in Diversity.”

PM Modi will also interact with the Officer Trainees of the 100th Common Foundation Course at the culmination of the Aarambh 7.0 programme.

PM Modi meets Sardar Patel’s family

PM Modi also met with the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia ahead of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

“Met the family of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia. It was a delight to interact with them and recall the monumental contribution of Sardar Patel to our nation,” he said in a post on X.