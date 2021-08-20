Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath; inaugurates multiple other projects
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
"We need to strengthen religious tourism," PM Modi said after the inauguration. He also praised the projects and said, "this will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past."
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated several projects in Gujarat’s Somnath and laid the foundation stone for Parvati Temple, which is proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of 30 crore. PM Modi also inaugurated other projects including the Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, and the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath virtually.

"We need to strengthen religious tourism," PM Modi said after the inauguration. He also praised the projects and said, "this will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past."

Union home minister Amit Shah also joined the event virtually and Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani participated from Somnath. “The developments at the Somnath will attract tourists at the temple,” Amit Shah said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Somnath Promenade has been developed under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) Scheme at a cost of over 47 crore.

The reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath, also referred to as Ahilyabai Temple, has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of 3.5 crore.

The temple was built by Indore' queen Ahilyabai after she found that the old temple was in ruins. The old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity, officials have said.

