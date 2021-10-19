'PM Modi never speaks on 2 things...': Owaisi takes a jibe

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, saying he never speaks on rising petrol and diesel prices, and China's transgression in Ladakh.

Owaisi further remarked sarcastically that at least nine soldiers died in Jammu and kashmir, "yet we are going forward with the India-Pakistan T20 match" slated to be held on October 24.

"PM Modi never speaks on 2 things - rise in petrol and diesel prices & China sitting in our territory in Ladakh. PM is afraid of speaking on China. Our 9 soldiers died (in J&K) & on Oct 24 India-Pakistan T20 match will happen,” news agency ANI quoted Asaduddin Owaisi as saying in Hyderabad.

Owaisi's remarks came in the backdrop of rising fuel prices which were further hiked by ₹35 paise a litre on Sunday. While the price of petrol rose to its highest-ever level of ₹105.84 a litre in Delhi, the prices in Mumbai were ₹111.77 per litre. According to reports, the auto fuel was costing a third more than the rate at which aviation turbine fuel (AFT) is sold to airlines. Meanwhile, the cost of diesel in Mumbai was ₹102.52 a litre and in Delhi, ₹94.57.

Owaisi was referring to the standoff between India and China since the Galwan Valley skirmish in June last year. Since then, both the countries have held a series of talks on disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Control (LAC) in Ladakh but the standoff has not ended. Recently, the 13th round of talks took place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops - one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.