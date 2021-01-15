PM Modi set to launch world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive: Key things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday launch the world’s largest coronavirus immunisation drive with a record 300,000 health care workers across India scheduled to get vaccinated on the first day. Here is all you need to know about the campaign in Delhi and nationally:

Vaccination drive in Delhi

• Around 8,100 frontline medical workers will receive the vaccination when the campaign kicks off at 175 centres that will be increased to 1,000 subsequently.

• Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister, will oversee the inoculation drive at Lok Nayak Hospital.

• Delhi has received 274,500 doses of Covishield (Serum Institute of India) vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin (Bharat Biotech).

• Of the 274,500 vaccines, each health care worker will get two shots. Also,10% of the 274,500 vaccines are to be kept for exigencies such as breakage.

• 240,000 health care workers have registered for the vaccination as of now. Those who get vaccinated in the first week will be eligible for their second dose.

• Of the 81 vaccination centres in Delhi, 75 will be for the Covishield vaccine, while six will be for Covaxin.

• North-west Delhi and west Delhi will have 11 of the 81 vaccination centres – the highest of all the districts in the city. Central, south-west and south Delhi districts will have nine centres each. South-east Delhi will have eight centres, New Delhi seven, Shahdara six, east Delhi five, north Delhi four, and north-east Delhi two centres.

• The vaccines arrived at the district storage units from the Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital in Tahirpur on Thursday. All vaccines are being transported to designated cold chain points on Friday from the district storage units.

Campaign across the nation

• The beneficiaries will receive a message on Friday with the allotted site and time.

• The average number of inoculations for each site across India will be capped at 100 for the first day. The vaccination will be scaled up gradually.

• The initial 16.5 million doses have been shipped across the country.

• 3,006 vaccination sites have been set up nationally for the Saturday launch that will begin with the Prime Minister’s address.