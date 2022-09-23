Home / India News / PM Modi should… to clear some 'misunderstandings’: Venkaiah Naidu

PM Modi should… to clear some 'misunderstandings’: Venkaiah Naidu

Published on Sep 23, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Speaking at the launch of a book on the prime minister's speeches, Venkaiah Naidu also praised Modi for achievements across diverse sectors such as healthcare, foreign policy, technology, and asserted the world was now recognising the rise of India.

Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union minister Anurag Thakur and Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan releases the book 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas in New Delhi on Friday.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should more often interact with political leaders from all sides to clear some "misunderstandings" opposition parties might have about his methods.

Speaking at the launch of a book on the prime minister's speeches, Naidu also praised Modi for achievements across diverse sectors such as healthcare, foreign policy, technology, and asserted the world was now recognising the rise of India.

"India is now a force to reckon with, its voice is now heard across the world. In such a short span, it is not an ordinary thing. This is because of his actions, because of the guidance he is giving to the people and because of progress that India is making,” the former vice-president said after releasing the book "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas – Prime Minister Narendra Modi Speaks (May 2019-May 2020)".

He, however, said despite Modi's achievements, some sections still have some reservations about his methods "because of some misunderstandings, maybe out of some political compulsions".

"Over a period of time, these misunderstandings will also be cleared. The prime minister should also often meet more and more sections of the political leadership … this side and that side," Naidu said.

Naidu said political parties should also keep an open mind and respect the people's mandate.

"They must also be open-minded... you all should also understand that you are rivals not enemies. All parties must respect each other, the institution of the prime minister, institution of the president, institution of the chief minister. All institutions should be respected that has to be kept in mind by one and all," Naidu said.

Arif Mohammad Khan, Anurag Thakur laud PM Modi

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur and I&B secretary Apurva Chandra were also present at the function.

Khan lauded the prime minister for enacting a law to ban the practice of triple talaq among Muslims.

Thakur said the book, brought out by the Publications Division, focuses on 86 speeches of the prime minister on various subjects.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)
