PM Modi talks about Covid, Afghanistan, terrorism at UNGA. Watch full speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on the world to make science-based rational and progressive thinking the basis of their development programmes, saying regressive thinking and extremism are increasingly threatening the world. Speaking at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, PM Modi said that India is promoting experience-based learning in a bid to strengthen the science-based approach.

He also took a veiled dig at Pakistan for using terrorism as a political tool. The prime minister warned that such countries have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them. Pakistan has been long accused of supporting the Taliban militarily, financially and with intelligence.

Several reports suggest that Pakistan has been meddling in the government formation in Afghanistan and wanted the Haqqani Network to play a major role. But the rise of the Afghan Taliban can also provide momentum to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, a terrorist group banned in Pakistan.

Also Read | At UNGA, PM Modi sends tough message to Pakistan, asks for collective voice against expansionism

In his about 22-minute long address, PM Modi also touched upon the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, saying the world needs to ensure that the war-torn country is not used to spread terrorism.

The prime minister wrapped up his speech by quoting Rabindranath Tagore and said efforts of all is required to bring peace and prosperity to the world.

Here's PM Modi's full address at UN General Assembly: