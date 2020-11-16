PM Modi to attend 12th BRICS summit with Putin, Xi Jinping; terrorism, trade in focus

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 18:25 IST

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be attending 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia on November 17, ministry of external affairs said. The theme for this year’s summit has been decided as ‘Global stability, shared security and innovative growth’ and the meet will be conducted in a virtual format, the ministry said. The ministry also confirmed that India will host the next session of the BRICS summit in 2021.

The 12th Summit will see the leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa engage in topics ranging from intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, the official statement read.

In addition to PM Modi, BRICS leaders Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also scheduled to attend the summit.

“During the 12th Summit, held in the backdrop of the 75th Anniversary of UN and in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, cooperation in Counter Terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges,” MEA said in a statement.