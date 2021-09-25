Modi in US LIVE updates: PM arrives in New York, to address 76th UNGA session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on September 25 scheduled to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is expected to highlight pressing global issues – including the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and the like.
-
SEP 25, 2021 06:17 AM IST
PM Modi arrives in New York after key meets in Washington
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in New York, in time for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where is scheduled to address the global community on a number of pressing issues.
-
SEP 25, 2021 06:12 AM IST
After marathon meetings, PM Modi leaves for New York; to address UNGA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and focus on the “pressing global challenges”, including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism, and climate change among other important issues. Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden in the White House and attending his first in-person Quad Summit on Friday. Read More
-
SEP 25, 2021 06:08 AM IST
‘A force for global good’: PM Modi on Quad Leaders' summit after China calls it ‘closed clique’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad will work as a 'force for global good' since the cooperation among the four countries will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world.
During the opening remarks ahead of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said the four nations met for the time after the disastrous Tsunami of 2004 to help the Indo-Pacific region and now they are meeting when the world is fighting against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.
-
SEP 25, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Joe Biden meets PM Modi, says ties destined to be ‘stronger, closer and tighter’
US president Joe Biden on Friday said at a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the relationship between the two countries is “destined to be stronger, closer and tighter” and the Indian leader rolled out a 10-year roadmap for growing the ties based on four Ts - talent, technology, trade, and trusteeship. Read More
