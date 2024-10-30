PM unveils projects worth 284 crore in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday started his two-day Gujarat visit from Ekta Nagar, around 200km from Ahmedabad, and laid the foundation stone or inaugurated projects worth over ₹284 crore in Gujarat’s Narmada district - home to the Statue of Unity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches an exhibition during foundation stone laying and inauguration of development works in Ekta Nagar on Wednesday (PTI/PMO)

PM Modi launched new tourism and attraction centres along with projects that support tourism development. These projects will elevate the global reputation of the Statue of Unity area and provide world-class facilities for visitors at Ekta Nagar, the government said in a statement.

The statement said various projects were inaugurated, including the Bonsai Garden, Sewage Treatment Plant, and the Sardar Sarovar Dam Experience Center to further enhance the Statute of Unity area which had already become an international tourist destination. It added that with the opening of a 50-bed sub-district hospital, Ekta Nagar boasts of upgraded health and public facilities.

Among the projects unveiled on Wednesday was a sub-district hospital built at a cost of ₹22 crore, equipped with essential medical facilities such as a trauma center, CT scan, ICU, labor room, and an operation theatre.

A new ICU-on-wheels service has also been introduced, providing immediate care in critical situations.

PM Modi also inaugurated a 4-megawatt solar project, worth ₹23.26 crore, advancing Ekta Nagar’s journey towards green energy.

It said a protective wall near the Cactus Garden would be expanded, ensuring a safe environment following the damage due to floods in 2023. Additionally, in Garudeshwar, land elevation work has begun for a Hospitality District redevelopment project costing ₹60 crore, aiming to prevent flood risks and support sustained development.

The prime minister also addressed Officer Trainees of the 99th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 6.0, themed “Roadmap for Aatmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.” The programme includes 653 trainees from 16 Indian civil services and 3 Bhutanese civil services.

On October 31, he will pay floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity, followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

After administering the Ekta Diwas pledge, he will witness the Ekta Diwas Parade featuring 16 marching contingents from police forces of 9 states and 1 UT, 4 Central Armed Police Forces, NCC, and a marching band. The event will showcase special displays including NSG’s Hell March, daredevil shows by BSF and CRPF bikers, BSF’s Indian Martial Arts demonstration, school children’s piped band performance, and Indian Air Force’s ‘Surya Kiran’ flypast.