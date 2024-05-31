Police nab Ola driver in shootout after he steals woman's bag in Noida

An Ola bike taxi rider was arrested after a gunfight with police as he was allegedly trying to escape with a woman's bag containing valuables including an iPhone and a laptop, officials said on Friday. Ola bike taxi rider arrested after gunfight with police for stealing woman's bag with iPhone and laptop.

The 34-year-old suspect, Pramod Singh, was shot in the leg during the altercation on a service lane between Sector 51 and Sector 76 metro stations near Spectrum Mall late Thursday night.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- Bengaluru woman foils Ola driver’s fake fare scam: ‘Ended trip in one ninja move’

Adheera Saxena, a resident of Noida Extension, said that the incident happened near the Sector 52 metro station on Wednesday evening while she was completing her trip payment. Singh allegedly fled with her brown leather bag, which contained her purse, cards, a Dell laptop, and an iPhone.

"Two days ago, a woman booked an Ola bike to a location in the Sector 49 police station area, but the bike rider snatched her belongings and fled," said Additional DCP Manish Mishra, PTI reported.

ALSO READ- Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal slammed for calling gender pronouns an ‘illness’. Internet is ‘disappointed, disgusted’

How police caught the biker?

Late Thursday night, the police received a tip about the bike's location near Spectrum Mall in Sector 50. When they tried to intercept the bike, Singh sped away and fired at the officers. The police returned fire, injuring Singh and taking him into custody.

ALSO READ- Water level drops to 23% in India's main reservoirs: Central Water Commission report

'Ola driver has half a dozen criminal cases'

Singh, who lives in the Mamura area, has about half a dozen criminal cases against him. The Ola bike he was riding was also found to be stolen.

An FIR was filed under Indian Penal Code section 392 (robbery). Police recovered the woman's belongings and seized a country-made pistol and ammunition from Singh.

Further legal actions are ongoing, police said.