Police reject narco test demand in Meghalaya honeymoon murder probe

Meghalaya Police on Tuesday confirmed that Sonam’s Raghuvanshi alleged lover Raj Kushwaha – one of the prime accused in the shocking murder of Sonam’s husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Sohra – have confessed to their relationship and role in the crime. East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem addresses a press conference regarding Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, in Meghalaya, Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (PTI)

Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem, who is overseeing the investigation, stated that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has rejected the victim’s family’s request for a narco-analysis test on Sonam, citing the availability of ample evidence. “They have already admitted to the crime. We have done the reconstruction. They have shown us. We have got the evidence... I don’t see the reason why we should perform [a narco test] at this stage,” Syiem told journalists.

He explained that narco-analysis is not only inadmissible in court but is generally used when no substantial leads exist. “Narco test is done usually when there’s no evidence at all, and Narco analysis is actually banned by the Supreme Court,” he said, adding that the focus remains on building a solid case backed by admissible evidence rather than relying solely on confessions.

The accused duo, along with three others arrested earlier – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi – are likely to be produced before the court again on Thursday.

According to police, Sonam’s family had objected to her relationship with Raj Kushwaha and arranged her marriage to Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi instead. Syiem said Sonam had reportedly issued veiled threats to her family, warning of drastic consequences if the marriage went ahead. While financial gain is yet to be firmly established as a motive, investigators believe the couple’s affair and the perceived obstacle Raja posed to their personal and possible business interests played a central role.

“They wanted somebody out – I mean Raja – out of this whole scene, because they had a relationship and because of the customs where they had to agree between the parents and all that. So they thought... better get rid of this person (Raja),” Syiem said.

Meanwhile, the SIT is widening the probe to include potential evidence tampering. One key area of suspicion is the removal of a bag Sonam left behind at a rented flat in Indore. Police believe the bag contained her phone, a country-made firearm, Raja’s gold and diamond jewellery, and ₹5 lakh in cash. The flat owner, Lokendra Singh Tomar, and Silome James, a property dealer and lessee of the Heera Bagh building, are both under scrutiny. Police suspect the bag may have been taken away and destroyed in the intervening night of June 10 and 11.

While the SIT has recovered charred remains of a bag from a location identified by James, no valuables were found. Jewellery Sonam reportedly brought back from Meghalaya has not yet been traced.

The case, which began as a tragic missing persons report in one of Meghalaya’s most scenic tourist destinations, continues to unravel layers of deceit, betrayal, and calculated violence.