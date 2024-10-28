Popular Youtuber couple found dead at their home, cops suspect suicide

A popular YouTube couple, Priya (37) and her husband Selvaraj (45) were found dead by their son on Saturday night at their Cheruvarakonam home in Parassala, Kerala. The Kerala Police are investigating the matter, suspecting it is a case of death by suicide. Residents expressed concerns about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths.(YouTube)

The couple, known for their YouTube channel 'Sellu Family' with 18,000 subscribers and over 1,400 videos, mostly featuring Priya's cooking content, had last uploaded a 55-second photo montage on Friday night. The video's soundtrack, "Vida Parayukayaanen Janmam," described the final journey towards death, sparking concerns that Priya may have hinted at their intentions.

Their son, a home nursing trainee, discovered the bodies upon returning home late Saturday night. Selvaraj was found hanging, while Priya's body was found on the bed, according to reports. Initial investigations suggest the deaths may have occurred two days prior.

Locals express concern

Residents expressed concerns about the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths, suggesting there may be more to the events leading to their apparent suicide, reports Matrubhumi. Neighbors described the couple as reserved, with minimal interactions with villagers.

"I hardly ever saw visitors, except Priya’s mother and their children, who were also quite reserved. Priya's daughter got married last year. We were invited to the wedding, but even then, we hardly interacted," a neighbour told Manorama Online.

Active on YouTube, but not in real life

Priya had previously been active in Kudumbashree initiatives but had since discontinued her involvement, the report added. Selvaraj, who worked as a mason, maintained a small social circle and kept a relatively low profile within the community, rarely interacting with neighboring villagers.

Authorities revealed the couple faced financial difficulties after their daughter's wedding last year. Selvaraj, a mason, and Priya, previously involved in Kudumbashree activities, had moved to Parassala five years ago.

The police are investigating all angles, considering the couple's financial struggles and the cryptic message in their final video. The case remains under investigation.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290.