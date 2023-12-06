Post Office Bill, 2023: 10 things to know about proposed law that sparked privacy debate

The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Post Office Bill, 2023, which seeks to replace the colonial-era Indian Post Office Act of 1898 that has governed India's postal services for 125 years. The new bill introduces a range of changes, redefining the role of the central government, empowering the Director General of Postal Services, and addressing key aspects such as interception of postal articles, liability exemptions, and the removal of certain offences and penalties. Several opposition parties like AAP, NCP, AIADMK, TDP and the Left raised concerns over the bill during the debate and alleged it was against federal principles. Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha said that the bill does not lay down any procedures for interception or opening letters of packages, calling the legislation as act of surveillance.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar listens to Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)