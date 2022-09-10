Home / India News / Prashant Kishor’s latest note on Nitish Kumar has a Fevicol reference

Prashant Kishor's latest note on Nitish Kumar has a Fevicol reference

Published on Sep 10, 2022 09:19 PM IST

Although critical of Nitish Kumar, Kishor refuted the claims of a rift between him and the Bihar CM and said that the Bihar CM 'was not angry' with him.

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor speaks to the media on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday said nobody takes Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s talks seriously. He made the statement when asked if reports about Kumar being angry with the poll strategist were true.

However, he also refuted claims of a rift between him and the Janata Dal (United) supremo. Kishor said, “Nitishji isn't angry with me. It's his way of speaking. I've a kindred relation with him.”

“Who'll take his talks seriously?… He just left BJP a month ago and is (now) meeting leaders and parties in opposition to BJP. But doing that won't make much of a difference. We need a credible face for that, public faith, workforce and mass movement,” the poll strategist said, in connection to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He then said that while all ties may be renewed and broken, one that remains ever strong is Kumar’s relationship with the Bihar CM’s chair.

“We've seen many alliances being made and broken in Bihar... there's only one link that doesn't break – that is between the CM’s chair and Nitish Kumar – be it any alliance. It's exemplary. Can be only done by him... Fevicol should make him their brand ambassador,” he added.

Kishor has often been critical of Kumar, who recently snapped ties with the saffron party to form a new ‘Mahagathbandhan’ with the opposition. In a now-deleted tweet, the ace election strategist recently shared photos of Kumar with Modi.

The Bihar chief minister too has made sharp remarks against Kishor, whom he had accorded a high position in the JD(U) before snapping ties. He recently said, “Does he know the ABC of what has happened since 2005?” Kumar made the comments during his Delhi visit in response to Kishor's criticism of the state government.

Kishor was sacked from the JD(U) in 2020. A couple of months ago, he announced that he would focus primarily on Bihar. But the poll strategist - who has been credited for some of the biggest poll victories the country has seen in the recent years - has been vocal in his criticism of the Congress, and even the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

prashant kishor nitish kumar
