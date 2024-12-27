President awards 17 children for exceptional achievements

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, recognising their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements across diverse fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation. PM Modi after an interaction with the Bal Puraskar recipients in New Delhi on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Giving out at the awards to seven boys and 10 girls selected from 14 states and Union territories, the President also underlined the importance of nurturing and celebrating young talents.

“Providing opportunities and recognising children’s talents has always been a part of our tradition. This tradition should be further strengthened to ensure that every child realises their full potential,” she said.

The award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

The honourees were presented with a medal, certificate and citation booklet at the ceremony which was held on Veer Bal Diwas instead of a conferring ceremony during Republic Day celebrations in January as the government wanted a ceremony dedicated to the children.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of honouring such talents, saying, “The tradition of recognising and nurturing children’s potential has always been part of our culture. Their contributions will lead India to the pinnacle of progress.”

She further emphasised the ministry of women and child development’s role in sharing these stories of inspiration with the wider public.

The President also paid homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons, commemorated as “Veer Bal Diwas” on December 26, saying, “Their sacrifices for faith and self-respect continue to inspire countless generations. On this day, the nation bows in reverence to their bravery and spirit.”

Among the awardees this year was Keya Hatkar, a 14-year-old author and disability advocate, recognized for her excellence in art and culture.

Despite living with spinal muscular atrophy, she founded initiatives like “IM POSSIBLE” and “SMA-ART,” promoting inclusivity and disability awareness.

Among the other awardees was Ayaan Sajad, a 12-year-old Sufi singer from Kashmir, honoured for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music, while 17-year-old Vyas Om Jignesh, who has cerebral palsy, was lauded for his dedication to Sanskrit literature, having memorised over 5,000 shlokas and performed in over 500 shows.

In bravery, Saurav Kumar (9) was recognised for saving three girls from drowning, and 17-year-old Ioanna Thapa was honoured for rescuing 36 residents from a fire.

“Examples of courage and patriotism in children strengthen the nation’s confidence in its future. Such acts are truly commendable,” President Murmu remarked as she presented the award to the two children.

In the innovation category, 15-year-old Sindhoora Raja was awarded for creating self-stabilising devices for Parkinson’s patients, and cybersecurity entrepreneur Risheek Kumar (17) was honoured for launching Kashmir’s first cybersecurity firm.

“Contributions to science, technology, and innovation by children like these show their unparalleled potential to transform lives,” the President observed.

Hembati Nag, a judo player from a Naxal-affected area was awarded in the sports category. She overcame numerous challenges to win a silver medal at the Khelo India National Games.

Mentioning Nag’s story, President Murmu said, “Hembati’s resilience amidst adversity is an example of unmatched courage and determination.”

Chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, the youngest FIDE-ranked player at just three years old, was also honoured.

The President envisioned a bright future for the awardees, adding, “In 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of our independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country. Such talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India, shaping its destiny through their talent and efforts.”

“May every child of this nation have a bright and prosperous future, for in their success lies the future of India,” she said.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the role of youth in shaping India’s future.

“Veer Bal Diwas fills us with inspiration and motivates us to make new resolutions. I had also said from the Red Fort that now the best should be our standard. Our youth should strive for the best in whatever sector they are in,” he said.

“From history to the present, youth energy has always played a big role in India’s progress. From the freedom struggle to the mass movements of the 21st century, India’s youth has contributed to every revolution,” the PM said.

He also acknowledged the changing times, stressing that the world is moving beyond machines to machine learning, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) becoming more prevalent. “The use of AI is increasing, which is replacing normal software. We are facing new challenges in every field. Therefore, we have to tell our youth what the future holds,” he said.

In line with this, the Prime Minister also spoke about the awards which honours children who have demonstrated extraordinary achievements in various fields.

Established in 1996 by the ministry of women and child development, the award is given to children between the ages of 5 and 18. Awardees must be Indian citizens residing in India.

Each recipient of the Prime Minister National Bal Puraskar is awarded a medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of ₹1 lakh. In 2023, 11 children were honored with the prestigious award.