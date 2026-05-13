PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results releasing today at pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Punjab Board Class 12 results will be announced today, May 13, 2026. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Punjab School Education Board will release the PSEB 12th Result 2026 on May 13, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in. The Board will declare the Punjab Board 12th result via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials, where, along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise details and toppers' names will be shared....Read More
This year, Class 12 written examinations commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026. Around 2.84 lakh students appeared at around 2200 centres.
To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link, how to check and more.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Who will announce the results?
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: As per various media reports, PSEB Chairman, Dr Amarpal Singh will announce the Punjab Board Class 12 results.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Official website to check
pseb.ac.in
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: How to check Class 12 results?
To check the Class 12 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
2. Click on PSEB 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Number of candidates appeared
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Around 2.84 lakh students appeared at around 2200 centres.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Exam dates of Class 12
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: This year, Class 12 written examinations commenced on February 17 and concluded on April 4, 2026.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Results to be announced press conference
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: The Board will declare the Punjab Board 12th result via a press conference. The press conference will be held by the Board officials, where, along with the results, the pass percentage, district-wise details and toppers' names will be shared.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Where to check Class 12 results?
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Live: Date and time
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Date: May 13
PSEB 12th Result 2026 Time: Unknown