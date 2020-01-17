e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / India News / Punjab Assembly, second after Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

Punjab Assembly, second after Kerala, passes resolution against CAA

The resolution said the citizenship law was “divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all”.

india Updated: Jan 17, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
At a cabinet meeting this week, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his colleagues had expressed concern over the implications of what the state calls “blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR”. (Photo @capt_amarinder)
At a cabinet meeting this week, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his colleagues had expressed concern over the implications of what the state calls “blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR”. (Photo @capt_amarinder)
         

Punjab Assembly on Friday passed a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act that was cleared by Parliament last month, the second assembly after Kerala to call for scrapping the law.

The resolution said the citizenship law was “divisive and stands for everything opposed to a free and fair democracy, which must enshrine equality for all”.

“Alongside the religion-based discrimination in granting citizenship, it is apprehended that the CAA is also likely to endanger the linguistic and cultural identity of some sections of our people,” the resolution pushed by the Amarinder Singh government said.

The Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaf Party lawmakers supported the resolution that also opposed the provision that gives the government the power to strip Overseas Citizens of India card holders of their registration if they violate any law.

The Bharatiya Janata Party opposed the resolution. BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal, or SAD, also opposed the resolution but stressed that it wanted a change.

“We are opposed to this resolution but want Muslims on the list of communities eligible under the CAA,” SAD legislature party leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon told the assembly.

Dhillon’s argument was an attempt by the SAD to walk a tightrope over the amendment. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal told Hindustan Times in an interview that his party didn’t believe that there was a need for a rethink on the law but stressed that the CAA should mention minorities instead of naming religious communities (whose citizenship will be fast-tracked under the law).

“Nobody in the country should feel that they have been omitted or left out,” he said.

In the assembly, Dhillon also attempted to corner the Congress over its opposition to the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). “Two NPR surveys were conducted during Manmohan Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister, so why the opposition now?” he asked.

At a cabinet meeting this week, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his colleagues had expressed concern over the implications of what the state calls “blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR”.

tags
top news
Punjab Assembly, second after Kerala, passes resolution against CAA
Punjab Assembly, second after Kerala, passes resolution against CAA
IND vs AUS LIVE: 50 for Kohli, holds key as KL Rahul finds groove
IND vs AUS LIVE: 50 for Kohli, holds key as KL Rahul finds groove
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
Constitution in hand, Bhim Army chief Azad returns to Jama Masjid in Delhi
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Money, honey traps and ideology: Why people like Davinder Singh betray trust
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
Indian-origin woman in US missing for 2 weeks found dead in car trunk: Report
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
MG ZS EV gets a launch date, prepares to lock horns with Hyundai Kona
Apple iPhones with zero ports might launch sooner than expected
Apple iPhones with zero ports might launch sooner than expected
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
Watch: Piyush Goyal clarifies ‘Amazon not doing India a favour’ remark
trending topics
Union budgetBihar STET Admit CardRitu NandaGSAT-30Budget 2020Dec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news