Sun, Jul 27, 2025
Punjab Police bust prostitution racket in Zirakpur hotel, owner arrested

ANI |
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 09:24 am IST

The raid was conducted after receiving a tip-off that the hotel operators were running a prostitution business.

Zirakpur Police in Punjab on Saturday busted a flesh trade racket being run in the premises of Hotel Ambani, located above Canara Bank on Patiala Road and AK Grand.

The police arrested the hotel owners and rescued several girls who were being forced into prostitution.(Pexel)

The raid was conducted after receiving a tip-off that the hotel operators were running a prostitution business and were charging huge amounts of money from the customers.

Pramod Tiwari, son of Leeladhar, resident of Derabassi, was arrested, accused of running a prostitution racket.

Station House Officer of Zirakpur, Inspector Satinder Singh, said that the police arrested the hotel owners and rescued several girls who were being forced into prostitution, and a case has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act.

According to the police, a video of the said hotels had also gone viral on social media, showing the suspects involved in illegal activities. The owners of the said hotels, Saddam and Pramod Tiwari, are accused of running a prostitution business and human trafficking. The police have started a thorough investigation into this illegal act.

Efforts are being made to reunite the rescued girls with their families. The Zirakpur Police have appealed to anyone with information about such illegal activities in the area to report it to the police.

In a major crackdown on Saturday, Amritsar Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin, the Amritsar Police said on Saturday.

Among the arrested, Sarabjeet Joban has been identified as the kingpin of the network, with direct links to a notorious Pakistani smuggler named Rana."We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin.

He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time," said Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press briefing.

The police investigation revealed that Sarabjeet had been actively involved in identifying drop locations for smuggling operations near the India-Pakistan border, particularly in the Ajnala sector.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
