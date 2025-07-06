Punjab Police foil target killing plot linked to Canada-based gangster, 3 arrested

In a major breakthrough, Moga Police, along with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Counter-Intelligence, successfully foiled a target killing plot planned by Canada-based gangster Lakhvir Singh alias Landa Harike. Police personnel stand guard during a protest in Patiala. (Representational Image/ANI)

Police arrested three key operatives who, according to initial investigations, were acting on Landa Harike's instructions to kill Dr Aniljeet Kamboj.

In a post on X, DGP Punjab Police wrote, “In a major breakthrough,@MogaPolice, in a joint operation with Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) & Counter-Intelligence, foils a target killing plot orchestrated by #Canada-based Gangster Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike and apprehends three key operatives.”

An exchange of fire took place during the operation, in which the accused were shot in the legs. All three were taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment.

Based on human intelligence and technical surveillance, the joint team dismantled the gang's plan and prevented a serious threat to public safety.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of Lakhvir Singh @ Landa Harike to eliminate Dr. Aniljeet Kamboj. During the operation, an exchange of fire took place between the police and the accused, in which the accused sustained gunshot injuries to their legs. They have been shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment. Backed by human intelligence and technical inputs, the team successfully dismantled this targeted killing module, averting a serious threat to public safety," the post read.

The police recovered two pistols (.30 bore) with 10 live cartridges, one pistol (.32 bore) with three live cartridges, and a car used by the accused.

An FIR has been registered at the Fatehgarh Panjtoor police station. Further investigation is ongoing to uncover more links connected to this gang.

"Recovery: 2 pistols (.30 bore) with 10 live cartridges, 1 pistol (.32 bore) with 3 live cartridges and 1 car. An FIR has been registered at PS Fatehgarh Panjtoor. Further investigation is underway to trace the module's forward and backward linkages. @PunjabPoliceIndremains committed to a zero-tolerance policy against gangsters and to ensuring public safety through well-coordinated, intelligence-led operations," the post further read.