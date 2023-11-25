Punjab suspends 7 cops, files charge sheet over breach in Modi’s security

Chandigarh Sangha was posted in Ferozepur as SP operations when Modi was stranded for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling by road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur on January 5, 2022.

The Punjab government has suspended seven policemen, including a superintendent of police (SP), and filed a charge sheet against them over dereliction of duty in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach during a visit to the state last year, official orders and people aware of the matter said.

According to an order issued by the state home department on November 22, Bathinda SP Gurbinder Singh Sangha was placed under suspension with immediate effect along with two DSP-rank officers— Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, sub-inspector Jaswant Singh and assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kumar.

READ | PM security breach: 6 months on, no action against former Punjab chief secretary, ex-DGP

Sangha was posted in Ferozepur as SP operations when Modi was stranded for half an hour on a flyover when he was travelling by road from Bathinda airport to Ferozepur on January 5, 2022. A belligerent crowd of about 300 protesters gathered at the end of the flyover, prompting the Special Protection Group, which protects the Prime Minister, to halt the convoy and head back to the airport. The incident triggered a massive political slugfest between the Congress, which was in power in the state at the time, and the BJP ahead of the crucial Punjab elections. The Supreme Court also appointed an inquiry committee, which in its report indicted the then state chief secretary Anirudh Tewari and police chief S Chattopadhyaya for lapses.

According to the Punjab government order, Sangha was suspended for not taking “corrective and urgent” measures while he was continuously following the protesting farmers who blocked the bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur highway on which the PM’s cavalcade was struck.

READ | Breach at Karnataka event as teen tries to garland PM Modi

“A report dated October 18, 2023, was submitted by the director general of Punjab Police in connection with the security breach during Modi’s visit wherein the DGP made remarks that Gurbinder Singh, then SP, operations, did not perform his duty properly,” states the order by home secretary Gurkirat Kirpal about Sangha’s suspension.

A second order issued by the home department on November 22 states that all seven policemen have been chargesheeted section 8 of Punjab Civil Services rule (punishment and appeal) 1970.

“Sangha and other officials suspended were present at the bridge and despite having complete knowledge about the movement of farmers did not bother to take any action or inform seniors. Rather Sangha was not supposed to be at the site as he was assigned duty at some other place but why he was present at the bridge is another charge against him,” an official privy with the probe conducted against the policemen said on condition of anonymity said.