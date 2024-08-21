Punjab Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 31.26 °C, check weather forecast for August 21, 2024
Aug 21, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Punjab on August 21, 2024 here.
The temperature in Punjab today, on August 21, 2024, is 38.26 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 31.26 °C and 39.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:10 AM and will set at 07:17 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 22, 2024, Punjab is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.52 °C and 38.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.
With temperatures ranging between 31.26 °C and 39.32 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Punjab today stands at 63.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Punjab for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 21, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 22, 2024
|38.98 °C
|Light rain
|August 23, 2024
|40.19 °C
|Light rain
|August 24, 2024
|39.98 °C
|Sky is clear
|August 25, 2024
|40.89 °C
|Light rain
|August 26, 2024
|40.32 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|August 27, 2024
|26.71 °C
|Light rain
|August 28, 2024
|27.2 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|29.16 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.47 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|31.31 °C
|Moderate rain
|Bengaluru
|27.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|Hyderabad
|28.71 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|32.0 °C
|Light rain
|Delhi
|32.38 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story
